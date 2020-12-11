'The Last of Us Part 2' Crowned Video Game of the Year: Everything You Missed from the Game Awards
This Thursday, December 10, the 2020 Game Awards were held, the Oscars of the video game world, which celebrated the best titles of the year, gave announcements of the industry and showed trailers of expected titles.
Keanu Reeves, Brie Larson, Tom Holland, Gal Gadot, Christopher Nolan presented awards / Image: The Game Awards
The winners of the night
The awards ceremony was the main theme of the night with presenters such as Keanu Reeves, Brie Larson, Tom Holland, Gal Gadot, Christopher Nolan and a live performance of Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder performing Future Days from The Last of Us Part 2.
The night was expected to be a duel between Naughty Dog studio's The Last of Us Part 2 and Supergiant Games' indie Hades , but the zombie video game clinched the awards.
These were the winners:
- Game of the Year: The Last of Us Part 2
- Best Action Game: Hades
- Best Action / Adventure Game: The Last of Us Part 2
- Best Art Direction: Ghost of Tsushima
- Best Audio Design: The Last of Us Part 2
- Best Community Support: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Content Creator of the Year: Valkyrae
- Best Debut Game: Phasmophobia
- Best Esports Event: League of Legends World Championship 2020
- Best Esports Game: League of Legends
- Best eSports Host: Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
- Best eSports Player: Heo “Showmaker” Su
- Best eSports team: G2 Esports
- Best Family Game: Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Best Fighting Game: Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Best Game Direction: The Last of Us Part 2
- Winner of "Games for Impact" (Games with social conscience): Tell me why
- Best Independent Game: Hades
- Accessibility Innovation Winner: The Last of Us Part 2
- Best Mobile Game: Among Us
- Best Multiplayer Game: Among Us
- Best Game Narrative: The Last of Us Part 2
- Best Ongoing Game: No Man's Sky
- Best Performance: Laura Bailey for Abby in The Last of Us Part 2
- Best role-playing game: Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Best Soundtrack and Music Winner: Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Best Sports / Racing Game: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2
- Best Strategy / Simulation Game: Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Best Virtual Reality / Augmented Reality Game: Half-Life: Alyx
Best multiplayer game of the year was the ultra popular Among Us / Image: InnerSloth
The most important announcements of The Game Awards 2020
In addition to the prizes, a host of new games and characters were revealed for the next two years. The most prominent were that Sephiroth from the Final Fantasy saga will be the next DLC character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass 2 .
Image: Nintendo
On the other hand we have:
- Perfect Dark returns after more than 15 years of absence
- Bruce Campbell's original Evil Dead movie will have its own game ( groovy ).
- The new look that Dragon Age 4 will have
- The Muppets' Swedish Chef ( Bork, bork! ) To be Overcooked 2 character
The Swedish Chef in Overcooked 2 / Image: Team17 and Ghost Town Games
- The first view of the long-awaited Crimson Desert
- A new hunter is coming to Fortnite island and his name is Master Chief.
- Vin Diesel will be the protagonist of ARK II along with Gerard Butler, David Tennant, Karl Urban or Elliot Page.
Image: Studio Wildcard, Instinct Games, Efecto Studio and Virtual Basement.