'The Last of Us Part 2' Crowned Video Game of the Year: Everything You Missed from the Game Awards

December 11, 2020 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This Thursday, December 10, the 2020 Game Awards were held, the Oscars of the video game world, which celebrated the best titles of the year, gave announcements of the industry and showed trailers of expected titles.

Keanu Reeves, Brie Larson, Tom Holland, Gal Gadot, Christopher Nolan presented awards / Image: The Game Awards

The winners of the night

The awards ceremony was the main theme of the night with presenters such as Keanu Reeves, Brie Larson, Tom Holland, Gal Gadot, Christopher Nolan and a live performance of Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder performing Future Days from The Last of Us Part 2.

The night was expected to be a duel between Naughty Dog studio's The Last of Us Part 2 and Supergiant Games' indie Hades , but the zombie video game clinched the awards.

These were the winners:

Game of the Year: The Last of Us Part 2

Best Action Game: Hades

Hades Best Action / Adventure Game: The Last of Us Part 2

The Last of Us Part 2 Best Art Direction: Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima Best Audio Design: The Last of Us Part 2

The Last of Us Part 2 Best Community Support: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Content Creator of the Year: Valkyrae

Valkyrae Best Debut Game: Phasmophobia

Phasmophobia Best Esports Event: League of Legends World Championship 2020

League of Legends World Championship 2020 Best Esports Game: League of Legends

League of Legends Best eSports Host: Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere Best eSports Player: Heo “Showmaker” Su

Heo “Showmaker” Su Best eSports team: G2 Esports

G2 Esports Best Family Game: Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Best Fighting Game: Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Best Game Direction: The Last of Us Part 2

The Last of Us Part 2 Winner of "Games for Impact" (Games with social conscience): Tell me why

Tell me why Best Independent Game: Hades

Hades Accessibility Innovation Winner: The Last of Us Part 2

The Last of Us Part 2 Best Mobile Game: Among Us

Among Us Best Multiplayer Game: Among Us

Among Us Best Game Narrative: The Last of Us Part 2

The Last of Us Part 2 Best Ongoing Game: No Man's Sky

No Man's Sky Best Performance: Laura Bailey for Abby in The Last of Us Part 2

Laura Bailey for Abby in The Last of Us Part 2 Best role-playing game: Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Best Soundtrack and Music Winner: Final Fantasy VII Remake

Final Fantasy VII Remake Best Sports / Racing Game: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Best Strategy / Simulation Game: Microsoft Flight Simulator

Microsoft Flight Simulator Best Virtual Reality / Augmented Reality Game: Half-Life: Alyx

Best multiplayer game of the year was the ultra popular Among Us / Image: InnerSloth

The most important announcements of The Game Awards 2020

In addition to the prizes, a host of new games and characters were revealed for the next two years. The most prominent were that Sephiroth from the Final Fantasy saga will be the next DLC character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass 2 .



Image: Nintendo

On the other hand we have:

Perfect Dark returns after more than 15 years of absence

Bruce Campbell's original Evil Dead movie will have its own game ( groovy ).

The new look that Dragon Age 4 will have

The Muppets' Swedish Chef ( Bork, bork! ) To be Overcooked 2 character

The Swedish Chef in Overcooked 2 / Image: Team17 and Ghost Town Games

The first view of the long-awaited Crimson Desert

A new hunter is coming to Fortnite island and his name is Master Chief.

Vin Diesel will be the protagonist of ARK II along with Gerard Butler, David Tennant, Karl Urban or Elliot Page.

Image: Studio Wildcard, Instinct Games, Efecto Studio and Virtual Basement.