Angel Ventures Mexico to host MIT Sloan's G-Lab business program

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Mexican venture capital company Angel Ventures was selected to host a project of the international business program Global Entrepreneurship Laboratory (G-Lab) of MIT Sloan , one of the most prestigious business schools in the world. Through this project, a group of MIT Sloan business master students are collaborating with the company to solve problems in their business.

The collaboration is focused on evaluating exit strategies for various firms in which Angel Ventures invests, as well as potential buyers, expected returns from transactions, execution time, understanding of the competition, benchmarking and pricing, among others. Angel Ventures was the project in highest demand among G-Lab students this year.

Since 2000, MIT Sloan's G-Lab teams have worked on business problems with more than 482 companies in 643 projects located in 54 emerging markets around the world, in critical areas such as strategic growth, new market entrants, strategy pricing, marketing, benchmarking, fundraising, and financial strategy.

Participants collaborate with Angel Ventures in one of the companies in their portfolio, Salud Fácil, which offers microloans to attend to medical issues. The teams' final projects in December will include a formal presentation and concrete evidence offering high-impact tools, which can begin to be used immediately at the selected company.

Created in 2008, Angel Ventures invests in early-stage and early-growth companies, becoming a leading Ronda Semilla and Ronda A investor in startups that drive innovative business models for the Latin American market.