Risk capital

Angel Ventures Mexico to host MIT Sloan's G-Lab business program

Through this project, a group of MIT Sloan business master students are collaborating with the company to solve problems in their business.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Angel Ventures Mexico to host MIT Sloan&#39;s G-Lab business program
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Mexican venture capital company Angel Ventures was selected to host a project of the international business program Global Entrepreneurship Laboratory (G-Lab) of MIT Sloan , one of the most prestigious business schools in the world. Through this project, a group of MIT Sloan business master students are collaborating with the company to solve problems in their business.

The collaboration is focused on evaluating exit strategies for various firms in which Angel Ventures invests, as well as potential buyers, expected returns from transactions, execution time, understanding of the competition, benchmarking and pricing, among others. Angel Ventures was the project in highest demand among G-Lab students this year.

Since 2000, MIT Sloan's G-Lab teams have worked on business problems with more than 482 companies in 643 projects located in 54 emerging markets around the world, in critical areas such as strategic growth, new market entrants, strategy pricing, marketing, benchmarking, fundraising, and financial strategy.

Participants collaborate with Angel Ventures in one of the companies in their portfolio, Salud Fácil, which offers microloans to attend to medical issues. The teams' final projects in December will include a formal presentation and concrete evidence offering high-impact tools, which can begin to be used immediately at the selected company.

Created in 2008, Angel Ventures invests in early-stage and early-growth companies, becoming a leading Ronda Semilla and Ronda A investor in startups that drive innovative business models for the Latin American market.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Capital Raising

Let's Talk About Raising Capital in the Pandemic

Bill Gates

Bill Gates Predicts When the Pandemic Will End

Coronavirus

Specialists Explain Why People Vaccinated Against Covid-19 Will Have to Wear Face Masks