Microsoft files patent for a chatbot that 'could' become the 'twin' of a deceased person

December 11, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This can open up the possibility of creating software that sounds identical to deceased people, which could usher in a new era for cyber fraud and identity theft.

What information do we give the internet? Microsoft presented before the United States patent office, a technology that would be able to create a computer program or "chatbot" that would be able to imitate the personality of people, through data from the same.

The software would use data such as images, voice notes, social media posts, emails, among others. "Social data can be used to create or modify a special index on the subject of the specific person's personality," the patent abstract reads.

This could be an indication that the company co-founded by Bill Gates wants to improve its customer service or create its own personal assistant. However, the Input portal explains that "the implications of this type of imitation of a digitized and hyperspecific personality are as varied as they are disturbing."

According to the tech news site , this may open up the possibility of creating software that sounds identical to deceased people, which could usher in a new era for cyber fraud and identity theft.