Technology

Microsoft files patent for a chatbot that 'could' become the 'twin' of a deceased person

The company registered a technology that would be able to imitate people through their data.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Microsoft files patent for a chatbot that &#39;could&#39; become the &#39;twin&#39; of a deceased person
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
  • This can open up the possibility of creating software that sounds identical to deceased people, which could usher in a new era for cyber fraud and identity theft.

What information do we give the internet? Microsoft presented before the United States patent office, a technology that would be able to create a computer program or "chatbot" that would be able to imitate the personality of people, through data from the same.

The software would use data such as images, voice notes, social media posts, emails, among others. "Social data can be used to create or modify a special index on the subject of the specific person's personality," the patent abstract reads.

This could be an indication that the company co-founded by Bill Gates wants to improve its customer service or create its own personal assistant. However, the Input portal explains that "the implications of this type of imitation of a digitized and hyperspecific personality are as varied as they are disturbing."

According to the tech news site , this may open up the possibility of creating software that sounds identical to deceased people, which could usher in a new era for cyber fraud and identity theft.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

How Technology Can Steer You Through the Fast Lane of the Post-Covid World

Technology

Why Tech Stocks Should Keep Outperforming in 2021

Technology

How Regulatory Frameworks Drive Technological Innovations