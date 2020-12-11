Coronavirus

Today Cofepris will define whether to authorize the application of the Pfizer vaccine in Mexico

This vaccine has already been approved by different health regulatory agencies in countries such as Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This Friday, the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris ) will decide whether or not to authorize the application of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNtech in Mexico . It should be noted that, so far, the outlook appears to be positive. In fact, according to the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López Gatell:

“The evidence is very encouraging due to the file presented by Pfizer and BioNtech, and which has been under review by these high-performing health agencies; which makes the committee's work much easier ”.

The undersecretary also commented that “the deliberations of the committee are autonomous, it is very important that they be autonomous, so I refrain from commenting, despite the fact that Cofepris is attached to the undersecretary, it is very important that the autonomy of management of the Cofepris. "

It should be remembered that the request for approval was made at the end of November, according to Marcelo Ebrad, Secretary of Foreign Relations. And although distribution was expected to begin earlier, if the vaccine is licensed these days, it could begin to be distributed during the next month of January.

It should be added that the vaccine has already been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as well as other regulatory bodies in Canada, Bahrain and the United Kingdom.

Image: Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

No However, despite the fact that in recent days the FDA announced that four volunteers of the Pfizer vaccine have suffered Bell's palsy, no indications have yet been found linking this paralysis to the vaccine. However, adverse reactions have been detected in people who suffer from allergies.

Regarding the latter, Hugo López Gatell commented during a press conference that they should not be “cause for alarm, concern or frustration because they are very specific, highly selected cases. And the mechanisms of both drug-surveillance and health regulation itself allow us to protect the population with the appropriate recommendations for use ”.

For this reason, the undersecretary also pointed out that it is the obligation of health regulatory agencies, such as Cofepris in the case of Mexico, to issue alerts as soon as secondary reactions are detected, especially when it comes to a new product such as the COVID-19 vaccine.

