Make 2021 your best year

Stop and reflect: what do you decide to keep from 2020? Without a doubt, it has been a difficult year for everyone, a cycle of changes and yes, many losses. For most of us, a year of shaking, learning, or transformation.

In these more than nine months of confinement we have had to embrace change and adapt in all aspects. Our way of life, of doing business and even of fun changed. How many virtual meetings have we not done? Surely not all have been for work. Perhaps, for the first time, you dared to order the supermarket online.

Faced with this pandemic, which seems to have no end, we cannot continue to doubt ourselves, nor wait for a better moment to arrive, we have to start executing what we have planned for so long and if you do not have a plan, it is time to do it.



In the midst of all this chaos, I think we are at the perfect time to seek a new path, to find new opportunities, to see how we can be better as a person, as a boss, as a leader, with your team and with your clients.

Sociologists say that the next decade will be dominated by women and by the reinvention of our lives in adulthood. Why not start now? The needs are there and we can devise a way to satisfy them differently, better, faster and with a greater positive impact on our community.

And you don't have to invent the wheel, you can ally yourself with proven business models. There are franchises for low budgets and also investment opportunities through crowdfunding.

Where do you want to be the following December? I invite you to draw up your plan and take action once and for all. Surely the path will not be straight and you will have to do several iterations, but it is the only way to reach your goal. There are times when starting is the most difficult, but once you take the first step there is no choice but to move the other foot.

On behalf of the entire Entrepreneur team, Vanessa Patiño, who designs our digital magazine mag21 , and in a personal capacity, we thank you for joining us in 2020. In 2021 we will seek to bring you the best stories and strategies to help you in your business.

As the great Chris Gardner, CEO of Happiness, best known for his life-inspired film In Pursuit of Happiness says: “Small steps count, whenever you move forward. You add them all up and one day you look back and you will be surprised. "