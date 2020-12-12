Breaking: Mexico approves Pfizer's vaccine against COVID-19

December 12, 2020 2 min read

The undersecretary of prevention and health promotion, Hugo López-Gatell , announced that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus COVID-19 obtained authorization for emergency use from the Federal Commission for Prevention and Health Risks ( Cofepris ).

In this way, Mexico becomes the fourth country to approve Pfizer's vaccine against COVID-19, after the United Kingdom, Bahrain and Canada did.

Yesterday, the US FDA's advisory committee endorsed the drug's use of the antigen, although it is not yet formally authorized by the agency.

On Tuesday, British citizens became the first in the world to receive doses of a COVID-19 formula that has already undergone large-scale clinical trials.

The British drug regulator advised people with a significant history of allergies not to inoculate the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19, after two people reported serious adverse reactions on the first day of launch.