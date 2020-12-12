Coronavirus

Breaking: Mexico approves Pfizer's vaccine against COVID-19

Cofepris gave authorization for emergency use of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine on Friday.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Breaking: Mexico approves Pfizer&#39;s vaccine against COVID-19
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
home
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This story originally appeared on Alto Nivel

The undersecretary of prevention and health promotion, Hugo López-Gatell , announced that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus COVID-19 obtained authorization for emergency use from the Federal Commission for Prevention and Health Risks ( Cofepris ).

In this way, Mexico becomes the fourth country to approve Pfizer's vaccine against COVID-19, after the United Kingdom, Bahrain and Canada did.

Yesterday, the US FDA's advisory committee endorsed the drug's use of the antigen, although it is not yet formally authorized by the agency.

On Tuesday, British citizens became the first in the world to receive doses of a COVID-19 formula that has already undergone large-scale clinical trials.

The British drug regulator advised people with a significant history of allergies not to inoculate the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19, after two people reported serious adverse reactions on the first day of launch.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Coronavirus

Can Employers in Certain Industries Require Covid Vaccines?

Coronavirus

3 Puppies Tested Positive for Covid in Mexico; They Were Infected By Their Owners

Coronavirus

The United Kingdom recommends not applying the Pfizer vaccine in severe allergies