Adobe Flash Player released its latest update

December 12, 2020 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

According to a statement posted on the company's website , as of December 31, Adobe "will no longer support Flash Player later" and will still " block the execution of Flash content in Flash Player as of 2021 ", this means that it will no longer be possible to download it through the web.

Within the statement, the company signals the final release of Flash Player for all regions of mainland China.

“We want to take a moment to thank all of our customers and developers who have used and created incredible Flash Player content over the past two decades. We are proud that Flash has played a crucial role in the evolution of web content through animation, interactivity, audio, and video, ”says Flash Player in its statement transmitted through its website.

They also say they are excited to help lead the next era of digital experiences.

Adobe will no longer allow Flash Player after December 31 of this year, taking into account the above, it will block the execution of Flash content from Flash Player as of January 12, 2021. For this reason it recommends its users to uninstall it from immediately in order to protect your systems.

It is worth mentioning that some users have the ability to continue looking at their Adobe reminders to uninstall Flash Player from their system.

Why will Flash Player stop working?

According to the software company , "open standards such as HTML5, WebGL, and WebAssembly have continually matured over the years and serve as viable alternatives to Flash content."

With the above in mind, the major browser vendors are integrating these open standards into their browsers and getting rid of most other plug-ins, such as Adobe Flash Player.

By providing this notice three years in advance, Adobe believes that it is sufficient time for developers, designers, businesses and others to migrate Flash content to new standards.

What will happen to the Flash content generated in recent years?

Some Internet Archive initiatives are working on some of the most outstanding projects that were carried out in the Adobe tool. Currently, up to 2,000 archived pieces can be found.

On the other hand, if you want to continue using the video games that they developed with the system, you should know that there is an initiative called Ruffle whose purpose is to generate a kind of digital console so as not to lose those valuable titles.

To learn more: When will Adobe Flash Player stop working?