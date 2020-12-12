Coronavirus

They maintain the closure of the border between Mexico and the United States until January 21

Both countries agreed to extend border closures to non-essential travel.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the closure of common borders for trips that are not essential will continue until January 21, this is a measure that had come into effect since March , announced the Ministry of Foreign Relations via Twitter.

"After reviewing the development of the spread of Covid 19 and due to the fact that various entities are in the Orange color of the Epidemiological Traffic Light, Mexico proposed to the United States the extension for one more month, of the restrictions on non-essential land traffic on their common border" he announced on his Twitter account.

Among the states that are in orange are Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas. Baja California is in red.

Likewise, they expressed, "The restrictions will be maintained in the same terms as they have been developed since their implementation on March 21 ", "Both countries will coordinate health measures in the border region that will be in effect until 11:59 p.m. From January 21, 2021 ".

Image: @SRE_mx

On the other hand, Edgar Ramírez, an attacker of the Department of Homeland Security at the United States Embassy in Mexico , indicated that “the rates of Covid 19 infection in both parts of the border do not allow to reduce the restrictions on border crossings, therefore that we are forced to extend them again until January 21 ”.

Who can cross the border?

Permission to enter is retained for people with permanent residence or US citizenship . They can also cross people who need to attend educational institutions or receive medical attention, which includes urgent transfers.

In the same way, those who have jobs considered essential.

To know more: the United States and Mexico extend the border closure by 30 days

