We are in "Emergency Alert for Covid-19", according to Sheinbaum

December 12, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Claudia Sheinbaum affirmed that Mexico City is on alert and emergency due to Covid-19, with an increase in hospitalizations and saturation in health units, a situation very similar to that experienced in the month of May.

"If there is no mutual support, we will hardly be able to reduce the chain of infections," clarified the head of Government of Mexico City. "It is a call to the population on alert, in emergency," he added.

An urgent call was made to the citizens of the capital to prevent more infections , by avoiding parties and meetings on these dates.

It seeks to continue with the recommendations to lower the number of coronavirus infections in the CDMX , among these are staying at home, in case of going out, use the mask correctly and keep a healthy distance, do not make inns or meetings, avoid crowds , Purchases should only be made by one person per family and in case of being positive for the new coronavirus, isolate yourself for 15 days and call 911 or Locatel for help.

The decrease in mobility was reported in some municipalities , a possible result of the call that was made last week to encourage staying at home, he said "so we are convinced that the only way to do it is with education and co-responsibility."