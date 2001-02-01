Delaware & Nevada

Two universities take educating entrepreneurs out of the classroom and into the real world:

The University of Delaware in Newark has rolled out a new e-commerce certificate program designed to assist companies in implementing e-business applications.

Participants choose one of two tracks: business analyst or project manager. The analyst's segment concentrates on Web site development, while the project manager course explores how to build your e-commerce team and develop a more customer-friendly approach.

Offered through the school's con-tinuing education department, the certificate consists of six courses designed to be completed in about 12 months on a part-time basis. Because the school also offers the program online, physical attendance is not required. For more information, go to www.udel.edu/ce/e_commerce.html or call (302) 831-2746.

The Nevada Small Business Devel-opment Center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, has developed a mini-MBA program serving Las Vegas and the surrounding metropolitan and rural communities. The program offers intensive mentoring and business education to entrepreneurs who are too advanced for short-term start-up programs but don't want to obtain a full MBA.

The 10-week program targets entre-preneurs who have been in business at least two years and have employees and revenue of $1 million or more. It features small classes, one-on-one counseling, and a tailored curriculum that combines the most appropriate concepts from MBA and executive education programs with extensive training in the use of Excel. For details, call (702) 734-7575.

