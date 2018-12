Program makes borrowing money cheaper

February 1, 2001 1 min read

If you're starting or expanding a business using an SBA loan, you can apply for a grant of up to $1,000 from the Economic Expansion Initiative, a program created by a California company. The grant can be used to cover closing costs and fees for SBA loans through participating lenders. Applications are submitted to 70 participating lenders, who will contact you if interested. To apply, register at www.4sba.com.