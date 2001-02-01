New Jersey & Pennsylvania

Training for urban youth
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the February 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

The Prudential Young Entrepreneur Program is a multiyear pilot program that exposes underprivileged 18- to 30-year-olds in Philadelphia and Newark, New Jersey, to the joys of entrepreneurship via a nine-week training program.

Created by the Prudential Foundation, the program is a collaborative effort of the Association for Enterprise Opportunity, the National Foundation of Teaching Entrepreneurship, incubators and local microlenders. The program presents speakers from the business communities and offers a mentoring program to help develop business ideas and plans.

Graduates are eligible to apply for microloans of $1,000 to $15,000, and the student with the best business plan wins the pot pooled from participants' $25 registration fees.

Contact the Newark program at (973) 643-4063 or the Philadelphia progam at (215) 895-4012.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How a First-Time Entrepreneur Wooed Corporate Clients in Year One

Starting a Business

Use This Checklist to Build a High-Converting Website That Makes Money Online

Starting a Business

6 Entrepreneurial Lessons From Evan Britton of Famous Birthdays