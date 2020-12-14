A Nurse Is the First Person in the U.S. to Receive the Covid-19 Vaccine

December 14, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Lindsay said she felt fine after receiving it, adding that the "vaccine is safe."

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech on Friday, December 11.

An intensive care unit nurse in New York was the first to receive the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 in the United States on Monday. Sandra Lindsay, became the first American to receive the antidote.

Lindsay said she felt fine after receiving it, and said the "vaccine is safe." However, he urged everyone to continue wearing masks and to continue to respect social distance. He also commented that he hopes it will be the beginning of the end of a painful moment in the country.

The first vaccinated against coronavirus in New York is nurse Sandra Lindsay, from the intensive care unit at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens pic.twitter.com/3q1zr6Nceu - Sandro Pozzi (@sandro_pozzi) December 14, 2020

This time, Yves Duroseau, director of emergencies at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, was also vaccinated.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech on Friday, December 11. According to the New York Times , after authorization, approximately 2.9 million doses of the vaccine would be sent.