Tesla

Nothing Stops Tesla -- Except the Snake That Delayed the Construction of Its Plant in Germany

The hibernation of the Coronella species would imply delays and high costs for Elon Musk, in addition to the problems it already has in the European country.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Nothing Stops Tesla -- Except the Snake That Delayed the Construction of Its Plant in Germany
Image credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images vía BI

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Elon Musk's plans to build a new Tesla plant in Germany have suffered several setbacks. Just a few days ago we reported that the largest union in that country would start a battle against the company for the rights of its workers. Now, whoever got in the way of the tycoon is nothing less than a snake!

As is known, Musk plans to build Gigafactory 4 of electric cars on the outskirts of Berlin. But there is an unexpected obstacle: the area is the habitat of the Austrian coronella snake, currently in hibernation.

 

 

German laws state that environmental organizations must be consulted to authorize such projects. However, environmental groups such as the Union for the Conservation of Nature and Biodiversity (NABU) denounced that the Tesla project threatens this type of reptile because 83 hectares of forest would have to be cut down. This paralyzed the works, with the high costs involved.

The German authorities started an audit to assess the situation and this weekend the Contentious-Administrative Court of Frankfurt gave the green light to the project. The judge considered that the electric car manufacturer "has taken sufficient measures to protect the reptiles by complying with the requirements to capture and resettle them in an alternative habitat ," according to the Electrek portal.

 

Tesla has not had it easy in Germany

Problems with the IG Metal union and opposition from environmental groups are not Tesla's only obstacles in Germany.

In early 2020, one of the first setbacks was unexploded bombs left on the ground from World War II, delaying construction. Then, in February, a court temporarily halted deforestation work in the area because of the alleged impact it could have on wildlife and because the works could damage drinking water supplies.

In October, Tesla consulted with local residents and received more than 400 complaints about the potential water shortage when the factory comes online. In response, Tesla pledged to reduce its water needs, from 3.3 million cubic meters to 1.4 million. In November, the lack of administrative permits to build their new facilities were added to the list.

 

 

Despite everything, Elon Musk has not announced any changes to the opening plans of his plant in Germany, scheduled for 2021 .

Gigafactory 4 is key for Tesla, since the Tesla Model Y will be manufactured there, the electric SUV with which the company intends to establish itself in the European market and which may carry the legend 'Made in Germany' .

See also: Tesla will stop production of Model S and Model X for 18 days

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Tesla

Elon Musk Seeks to Raise $5 Billion By Selling Tesla Stock

Tesla

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Reveals That He's Moving to Texas

Tesla

Elon Musk Forced to Rename ´Teslaquila´ by Mexican Regulators