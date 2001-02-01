California

Nurturing creativity in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Economic Development Corp. has created the LA by Design program to help you find resources in 12 of Los Angeles' creative industries, such as aerospace, entertainment, food and toys.

The program offers a "road map" to creative Los Angeles to help you find people, associations and educational institutions that, in turn, help you find financing and employees, navigate the permit process, choose a building site, or find someone to act as an advocate on your behalf should you have a business problem.

View the map at www.labydesign.com or call (213) 236-4862.