Donate to Charity for Your Chance to Win a New Home Gym Including a Peloton

A $10 purchase could get you a Peloton, Mirror, BowFlex dumbbells, and more.
Donate to Charity for Your Chance to Win a New Home Gym Including a Peloton
Image credit: StackCommerce

With winter moving in quickly, it's time to come up with a new quarantine routine. Right at the top of that list should be finding a way to exercise to keep your mental and physical health in good shape. But if you don't feel comfortable going to the gym and you don't want to run in the cold, what do you do? You could pay too much for workout equipment that's hard to find in stock in the first place. Or you could make a donation to charity and hope to win the home gym of your dreams.

The Complete Home Gym Giveaway organized by StackCommerce offers up more than $5,000 worth of home gym equipment, all for a small donation to the Playing For Change Foundation. Playing For Change is a non-profit that uses music education to create positive change for children and communities in need around the world. The foundation has benefited more than 2,000 children from 10 countries to date, making more progress every day.

With your donation, you'll earn entries to the Complete Home Gym Giveaway and get the chance to completely overhaul your workout space with the newest, best equipment available. For your cardio and HIIT needs, you'll get a Peloton Bike+ Basics and a Mirror interactive fitness system. For strength work, you'll get a set of Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells and a TRX Pro4 suspension training system. Then, for facilitating your recovery between workouts, you'll get an Oura Ring and a Theragun Prime. Finally, we'll even throw in a $100 "Choose-Your-Own Fitness Apparel Gift Card" just to make sure you're outfitted right.

All you have to do to win the home gym of your dreams is to make a donation to the Playing For Change Foundation. Check out entry options below:

Don't miss your chance to win the best home gym on the block. You have until March 31st, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. PT when the giveaway ends to enter. The winner will be announced on or around March 31, 2021, via email and/or phone.

