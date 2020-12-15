You are still in time to be part of the first organizational well-being ranking in Latin America

December 15, 2020 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Did you know that those companies that seek the well-being, stability and career aspirations of their employees are up to four times more productive? This is stated in Mercer's annual report, Global Talent Trends 2020 . Therefore, ensuring the emotional, dental, physical, psychological, spiritual and financial balance of workers is today a major challenge that makes a difference in the success and productivity of businesses.

Globally, the trend in employment benefits has shifted from a matter of competitiveness to the well-being of the workforce. In Mexico, 99% of the Individual Major Medical Expense (GMMI) policies have a dental benefit, so dentalia , the country's leading private dental Group in conjunction with the consulting firm LIVE 13.5 ° , join forces to launch the Award Dental wellness , a special compensation that is added to the portfolio of benefits and recognitions for companies and promoters that participate in the Ranking of Heroine Companies, which has the closing date of the call for applications on December 15 .

This special award seeks to reward and empower companies and promoters that promote the improvement of oral well-being in their environment, a practice of great importance considering that 95% of Mexicans suffer from some type of dental disease and that the average visit to the dentist in the country is once every six years, which reflects that in Mexico there is still an enormous need for prevention and attention to dental health.

In addition to the dental award, the company that manages to be ranked with first place will be able to attend HR Day at Harvard 2021 , be awarded a scholarship for two in the Gross Global Happiness at the United Nations University for Peace in Costa Rica; and the World Happiness Foundation will award him the World Happiness Award . The Heroine Promotories will also receive a physical recognition, they will attend the awards event (virtual or face-to-face), they will be awarded the Heroine Promotory seal.



Sign up at www.empresasheroinas.com Photo: EmpresasHeroinas.

“For the first time we will have the opportunity to analyze, measure and reward the work of companies and promoters that constantly seek the best dental benefit to protect people's health. This data will allow us to know and understand in depth the new trends in labor benefits in the dental benefit market and thus reinforce, even more, our strategies in the placement of dental plans, a sector in which we are leaders and we plan to grow in a 20% at the end of this year despite the pandemic ”, commented Juan Anduaga, director of innovation and strategic alliances at dentalia.

“A company that has in its DNA caring for its employees is a company with a heart, with a purpose, which, by applying strategies of well-being and happiness, manages to be resilient, positive and productive. Therefore, it is a company that deserves to be recognized as a Hero in a Ranking that will be developed under a more human vision, inspired by Organizational Happiness and reinforcing universal values in the world of work ”, highlighted Nancy Martínez, general director of LIVE 13.5 ° .