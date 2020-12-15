What Is Simultaneous Entrepreneurship?

December 15, 2020 3 min read

Faced with the stage we are living through, great opportunities to undertake arise and observing the way in which companies of different sizes are being launched, scholars of the entrepreneurship process are being pressured to look for ways that reduce the launch time.

Normally it is taught in universities and methodologies are practiced in consulting entities with a step-by-step process of what to do to launch an enterprise .

Faced with the pressure of the entrepreneurial environment for survival or the need to grow rapidly and the context of the great variety of ventures, the search for new project schemes is presented, questioning the linearity of the entrepreneurship process and concurrent entrepreneurship arises, or we could also call it simultaneous .

This consists of integrating, in a parallel way, stages of the entrepreneurship process that traditionally are thought to be sequential, in order to considerably reduce time and increase the possibility that entrepreneurs acquire a comprehensive, total vision of the business, practically from the project idea.

With this approach, we dimension resources and make processes more flexible with the ultimate aim of obtaining a quality undertaking from the idea to sales, going through the key moments of prototyping, minimum viable product and sale, achieving flexibility and speed in the project cycle. . This is based on the formation of a work team that knows well the process that is going to be carried out and the product to achieve rapid improvements, both to reduce costs and to minimize launch times.

To implement this approach we need, first, to get out of the linear work culture and shift to the concurrency, simultaneity mentality. The use of new technologies, the reduction of cycle times of the stages, optimization of resources, integration of elements of several stages and, above all, the approach to customer satisfaction from the idea.

Concurrent entrepreneurship is the process that most so-called empirical entrepreneurs have been using. The opportunities and the need for innovation and rapid launch make this a model to achieve a high and rapid level of competitiveness, while reducing the response to changes in customer needs. Create work teams with prepared people, but above all motivated, capable of the multifunctionality and flexibility to change that this type of approach requires.

It is evident that depending on the phase of entrepreneurship in which we find ourselves we are going to need one tool or another, the needs change for each one of them and for each type of business, so we try to outline the phases and put the necessary tool; in turn, let us reason why it is used. To know more:

The conclusion of the concurrent entrepreneurship application is to align all the objectives from the beginning with a very clear concept of the project, all phases begin simultaneously in parallel to be able to develop the product or service in the shortest possible time. Think, create and materialize concurrently, simultaneously.