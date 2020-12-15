These are the 4 Most Innovative Ventures in Aguascalientes, According to Unreasonable Mexico

December 15, 2020 3 min read

Unreasonable Mexico, in alliance with the Aguascalientes Economic Development Secretariat, has selected the four entrepreneurs of MetaChallenge , the initiative in which Unreasonable Mexico, together with the state government, celebrate and promote the hydro-warm enterprise.

In the current call, the initiative received 124 projects from 10 of 11 municipalities, with a participation of 55% male entrepreneurs and 45% women. E-Balam, Dents'Ani, Altercare and Ozvi are the four projects selected in this edition.

E-Balam , a winning project in the idea category, is focused on developing a solution for sustainable individual mobility, through the creation of electric motorcycles with a new high-performance technology.

Dents'Ani , winner of the early stage category, is a project focused on the manufacture and development of biodegradable dental prostheses, using the avocado pit as a fundamental element.

“The edition of this Metachallenge was without equal. Our jury could not decide a second definitive winner for the early stage category, so there was a tie and Sedec decided to contribute 100 thousand pesos more and give each second place 50 thousand pesos to also promote their project. Actions like this show us the importance of entrepreneurship for the state ”, commented Raúl de Anda, co-founder of Unreasonable México.

For its part, Ozvi , the smart device that generates ozone and UV light, capable of sterilizing areas, eliminating viruses and bacteria 99.9% including COVID-19 , was selected. Similarly, Alter Care was selected, the smart bracelet for older adults capable of detecting falls and that notifies through text message and phone call, with the location, to three contacts that the user defines. had received training in pitching and capital raising, presented their ideas and projects in front of a Shark Tank-style panel of experts last November 28. Said panel was composed of Manuel Alejandro González, Secretary of Economic Development; Marcus Dantus, Founder and CEO of Startup México, investor in Shark Tank México ; Raúl de Anda, Co-founder of Unreasonable México; Ruth Guzmán, General Director of the Aguascalentense Youth Institute and Conchita Miranda, General Director of Miraplastek.

Now the four selected entrepreneurs are entitled to a cash prize of 200 thousand pesos and the incubation in the Unreasonable Laboratories of Unreasonable Mexico for a value of 200 thousand pesos.

The four entrepreneurs participated since the call in one of two categories: Idea Category: in which they have a great idea but it has not yet come true. Early Stage Category: in which they are creating their product or service but still have no sales or where they have already had sales and know their market.

"We are very happy to partner with Unreasonable Mexico to support people with projects or ideas with the potential to solve the most urgent problems of the state and change history in a positive way," added Manuel Alejandro González, Aguascalientes Secretary of Economic Development.

“This challenge is a watershed in the way that entrepreneurship in Aguascalientes grows. The innovation and technology that these entrepreneurs use to solve the state's most pressing social and environmental problems deserves to be supported. We have made great discoveries that fill us with satisfaction, ”concluded Raúl de Anda, co-founder of Unreasonable México.