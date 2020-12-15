Polls Shows Increased Willingness to Get Covid-19 Vaccine

December 15, 2020 2 min read

This story originally appeared on ValueWalk



A new poll about the indicates new comfort and enthusiasm. The percent of Americans who say they will get the injections as soon as they become available has doubled in the last three months. According to the latest poll about the COVID-19 vaccine from Axios and Ipsos, more than 25% now say they will get it as soon as they can.

COVID-19 vaccine poll shows more are ready

As the first Americans receive the vaccine, it appears that more and more Americans are becoming comfortable with the idea of receiving a brand-new vaccine. According to Axios, those who are age 65 and older account for much of the increase in interest, but all ages, ethic groups and political parties are showing an increasing interest in getting the injections.

In all, 27% of those who responded to the COVID-19 vaccine poll said they will get it as soon as they can. That’s up from 13% in September. An additional 11% said they will get the first injection a few weeks after it becomes available, while 25% say they will wait a few months. Another 15% say they will wait at least a year before they get the vaccine.

Twenty-one percent of those who responded to the poll said they won’t get the COVID-19 vaccine no matter how much time passes.

Age 65 and up are especially ready for the vaccine

The poll found that 40% of Americans age 65 and up will get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it becomes available, compared to 15% in September. That was the only age group with such a significant increase, although there were jumps in all age groups.

Of Americans between the ages of 50 and 64, 32% are ready to get the vaccine immediately, compared to 11% three months ago. The poll indicates that 19% of those between the ages of 30 and 49 are willing to get the vaccine as soon as they can, compared to 13% in September. It found that 18% of Americans between the ages of 18 and 29 are ready to get the vaccine now, compared to 10% three months ago.

Interestingly, the poll also found that Democrats’ willingness to get the vaccine doubled from 15% to 31% over the last three months, while Republicans’ willingness almost tripled from 9% to 25%.