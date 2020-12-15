The President of Mexico Congratulates Joe Biden After the United States Electoral College Recognizes His Triumph

December 15, 2020 5 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

After more than a month of uncertainty, the Electoral College of the United States recognized the triumph of Joe Biden in the presidential elections. This Monday, the 538 members of the Electoral College met in state chambers across the country to cast their votes, with the Democrat winning.

It's official, folks. Tune in as I deliver remarks on today's electoral college vote certification and the strength and resilience of our democracy. https://t.co/Qp2c92mYUV - Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 15, 2020

Following the ratification of his victory, Joe Biden delivered a speech saying:

“If someone didn't know before, they know now. What beats deep in the hearts of Americans is this: democracy. The right to be heard, to have your vote counted, to elect the leaders of this nation, to govern ourselves , ”said the Democrat.

“In the United States, politicians don't take power, the people grant them power. The flame of democracy was lit in this nation long ago. And now we know that nothing, not even a pandemic or the abuse of power, can extinguish that flame, " added Biden.

What beats deep in the hearts of the American people is this: Democracy. pic.twitter.com/jVM7Zc3qWP - Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 15, 2020

It should be remembered that the electoral system in the United States is very different from that of Mexico. Americans do not elect their president directly, but rather a group of people (the electors), who commit to vote in the Electoral College for the candidate who has won popular suffrage in their state. In this case by Joe Biden or by Donald Trump.

Once the voting is finished, the votes of the voters are sent to the Archivist and the Archivist passes them to Congress, where they are counted the first week of January. Once the count is finished, the vice president of the country, as president of the Senate, is in charge of announcing the winner and next president of the United States.

The recent elections were particularly contentious, as current President Donald Trump demanded a more detailed scrutiny of the votes cast by citizens and pressured lawmakers in key states not to endorse the electors selected by the people.

On the afternoon of Monday, December 14, Michigan was the last of the disputed states to cast their votes for Joe Biden. Thus, the Democrat triumphed with 306 of 538 voters, compared to Trump's 232 , taking one more step towards the White House.

Today, the members of the Electoral College cast their votes for president and vice president.



And once again, the rule of law, our Constitution, and the will of the people have prevailed.



Our democracy — pushed, tested, and threatened — proved to be resilient, true, and strong. pic.twitter.com/Ka1Aj3hV3m - Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 15, 2020

Yet President Trump still refuses to acknowledge defeat, backed by a large number of Republican lawmakers backing his Trump fraud allegations. According to polls, only 1 in 4 Republican voters accept the election results as valid. There is speculation that Trump could challenge the result on January 6, when Congress formally validates the Electoral College recount.

López Obrador congratulated Joe Biden on his victory

On the same Monday night, after the announcement of the Electoral College, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador sent a letter to the now-elected president of the United States, Joe Biden, congratulating him on the victory. According to the Mexican Foreign Ministry , the letter has already been received by Biden himself.

"Dear Mr. Biden, I am writing this text to congratulate you on the triumph that the people gave you and that the electoral authorities of the United States have endorsed you," the letter begins. He also reminded him that they met almost nine years ago and since then he has expressed "the ideal of transforming Mexico and the purpose of banishing political corruption, the main cause of the painful inequality and violence that we suffer ."

In the letter, López Obrador emphasizes the ties between Mexico and the United States. "For this reason, we governors must strive to maintain good bilateral relations based on collaboration, friendship and respect for our sovereignty," he says.

The president of Mexico also told Biden that he is certain during his administration “it will be possible to continue applying the basic principles of foreign policy established in our Constitution; especially that of non-intervention and self-determination of the peoples ” .

The letter ends with the recognition of Biden's position in favor of migrants , hoping that soon "the opportunity for this and other issues will present itself," before reiterating his congratulations and wishing him luck.

After the president's announcement in his morning conference, Chancellor Marcelo Ebrard shared the letter sent to Joe Biden on his Twitter account.

I share with you the congratulatory letter sent by the President of the Republic, Lic. Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to the President-Elect of the United States of America Joseph Biden. pic.twitter.com/fpzyNh31IW - Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) December 15, 2020

See also: UK and EU prolong negotiations to avoid brutal and no-deal Brexit