Coronavirus

They Warn of Fungus in Patients Hospitalized for Covid-19

The Epidemiological and Health Intelligence Unit (UIES) issued an alert on December 9 about Candida auris, detected in ten patients hospitalized for Covid-19.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
They Warn of Fungus in Patients Hospitalized for Covid-19
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Mexican authorities have reported cases of Candida auris, a drug-resistant fungus that has infected patients hospitalized with Covid-19. The Epidemiological and Sanitary Intelligence Unit (UIES) of the Epidemiology Directorate issued a warning to all the second or third level Hospital Epidemiological Surveillance Units in Mexico due to the presence of this fungus in people hospitalized for Covid-19.

The alert released on December 9 warns that 10 cases of this disease were identified in Nuevo León in hospitalized patients who suffered pneumonia as a result of the coronavirus and with a history of mechanical ventilation, urinary catheter, central venous catheter, prolonged stay and antibiotic therapy.

Five of the infections were reported to have manifested in the bloodstream and the others in the urinary tract. Similarly, 34 colonizations of the same virus were required , this means that there were carriers who did not develop the disease.

As a measure, UIES advised the isolation of patients, preferably individual rooms, also the reinforcement of disinfection and sanitary measures.

What is Candida auris?

Candida auris is a type of yeast that can cause a serious infection in patients who are admitted to a hospital or nursing homes for the elderly. In general, they are people who are already very sick. C auris infections usually do not get better with antifungal medications that are usually used to treat candida infections, meaning the fungus is often resistant to these medications. This infection is very rare in healthy people.

Prevention measures for this disease

Among the prevention measures are the identification of cases, hygiene in hands, isolation of infected patients to avoid contagion, immediate attention to symptoms and environmental cleaning.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Coronavirus

The Russian Vaccine Is 100% Effective in Severe Cases of COVID-19 and 91.4% Effective in General

Coronavirus

A Nurse Is the First Person in the U.S. to Receive the Covid-19 Vaccine

Coronavirus

Germany Imposes Strict Christmas Quarantine to Curb Covid-19 Escalation