These Are the New Pinterest Features You Should Know About

The platform made changes based on the increase in searches, in specific pins, of its users in order that they can navigate in a more organized way.
Image credit: Cortesía de Pinterest

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
  • Personal notes.
  • Dashboard toolbar.
  • Favorites on the boards.
  • Pin grouping.
  • Board suggestions.

What are people searching for on Pinterest? According to the social network, its users increased searches on topics related to home improvements, home training routines, baby products, essentials and gifts.

“Although the quarantine has been something unexpected, it has not stopped people from planning and looking to the future. What's more, there has been a 35% year-on-year increase in the number of new boards created per month, "Pinterest explains in a statement.

For this reason, the platform decided to add new functions to its boards in order to "make it easier to plan and bring the visual inspiration from Pinterest to real life." Among them are:

Image: courtesy of Pinterest.

  • Personal Notes - A new section available on saved pins to add private notes that make it easier to return to the pin and remember what we planned to do. For example: "this would look amazing with the carpet in the living room."
  • Board toolbar: those active boards that contain an average of more than 150 pins will have this option that will make it easier for users to navigate through the pins with a very easy-to-use section at the top of the screen where all the actions that can be performed on a board.
  • Dashboard Favorites - This feature is still in the testing phase. It will allow users to bookmark the most popular pins by tapping the star icon on the board. This will allow a better organization to find ideas.
  • Pin Grouping - The app wants Enhanced Dashboards to become your personal assistant. The app uses technology to suggest sub-boards that allow you to better organize your boards. For example: imagine you have a food board with tons of recipes that you want to try; It will be much easier for you to try them if you organize them in sub-boards such as “breakfast recipes” and “desserts”.
  • Dashboard Suggestions: In addition to automatic grouping, it also offers users a guided experience from the beginning of their projects, when they save the first pin. For example, if you are planning a holiday celebration, it will offer board suggestions and decorating ideas, food and drink recipes, and gift ideas.

According to data from the same platform, there has been a significant increase in boards created in the most popular categories on Pinterest: 44% more in beauty, 95% more in women's fashion and 36% more in home decoration.

They also noted that this year new boards with titles like "the lifestyle of my dreams" have tripled as users decided what to buy, planned new routines and thought about how to improve their home during lockdown.

