These Are the New Pinterest Features You Should Know About

What are people searching for on Pinterest? According to the social network, its users increased searches on topics related to home improvements, home training routines, baby products, essentials and gifts.

“Although the quarantine has been something unexpected, it has not stopped people from planning and looking to the future. What's more, there has been a 35% year-on-year increase in the number of new boards created per month, "Pinterest explains in a statement.

For this reason, the platform decided to add new functions to its boards in order to "make it easier to plan and bring the visual inspiration from Pinterest to real life." Among them are:

Personal Notes - A new section available on saved pins to add private notes that make it easier to return to the pin and remember what we planned to do. For example: "this would look amazing with the carpet in the living room."

According to data from the same platform, there has been a significant increase in boards created in the most popular categories on Pinterest: 44% more in beauty, 95% more in women's fashion and 36% more in home decoration.

They also noted that this year new boards with titles like "the lifestyle of my dreams" have tripled as users decided what to buy, planned new routines and thought about how to improve their home during lockdown.