General Motors

These US States Prohibit the Sale of the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro

The car company will not be able to distribute some versions of the Camaro in Washington and California.
These US States Prohibit the Sale of the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Chevrolet is being involved in a problem because at least its SS and ZL1 versions will not be able to be launched for sale in the states of California and Washington. This is due to the issue of regulation on brake pads and the use of heavy materials in California that began to be adjusted a few years ago in order to prevent manufacturers and suppliers from offering products for sale that exceed the minimum legitimate quantity. The restrictions have been applied to both coupe and convertible body models.

Since November, dealers located in both aforementioned states have not been able to request new 2021 versions such as the Chevrolet Camaro SS, ZL1 and ZL1 LE models.

In 2014 , pads containing toxic metals and asbestos were prohibited, as of January 2021, brake pads composed of more than 5% copper will be prohibited.

That said, the legislators clarified that copper is toxic to many marine beings, since the dust generated when braking flows into rivers and oceans, causing damage to these organisms.

It is worth mentioning that the affected units are the SS and ZL1 versions, because the rest of the variants are still available without problem in both states.

It is also important to note that it seems that the company is already working to solve the problem and introduce these models again in the states within two years.

According to the GM Authority publication, “Due to restrictions in the state of California and Washington regarding copper brake pads, customers in those states are not able to order a 2021 Camaro SS, ZL1 and 1LE for delivery. after January 1, 2021 ”, says the Senior Manager of Chevrolet Cars and Crossover Communications at General Motors. "Customers can, however, purchase these models from available stock from dealers in those states," Kevin M. Kelly added in the statement.

