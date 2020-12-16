4 business ideas inspired by 'Lady's Gambit', the popular Netflix series

December 16, 2020 7 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Make a "checkmate" in business.

The sale of chess games has multiplied in distant e-commerce platforms as well as new online players.

The series of the moment, Lady's Gambit , starring Anya Taylor-Joy , is the adaptation of the original novel written by Walter Tevis in 1983. The story (if you haven't seen it yet, you should do it), tells the trajectory of Beth Harmon, a girl who learns to play chess by being orphaned and does everything in her power to overcome her opponents, while dealing with the consequences of drugs and alcohol.

Not encouraging? Boring? None of that, it is nothing less than one of the most popular shows of the Netflix giant since its premiere in October 2020. This has unleashed a fever for chess that we had not seen in many years. Therefore, we did not want to miss the opportunity and present you some business ideas inspired by Gambit de Dame.

Image: Netflix

It may interest you: 5 steps to negotiate like the greats

1. Chess games

Why?

Since the series premiered, interest in the game has rekindled and demand for specialty watches, sets, and accessories increased. But, not just because of the Netflix show. According to The New York Times , during the last year sales of chess games rose 25% due to the lockdown due to the pandemic, a number similar to other board games. However, in the weeks after the premiere, this number rose to 125 percent.

For example, Goliath Games , a toy company told NPR that its sales were up more than 1,000% over the previous year. And that is not the only case. On eBay, there was an exponential increase in dashboards and accessories of 215% since October. The most popular? wooden games, these are bought nine times more than plastic or glass.

So, a good business idea is to sell handmade chess sets made of wood or even personalized for the little ones. The great players in history began their careers very young, including the fictional Beth, who learned at 9 years of age.

Image: Netflix

2. Chess lessons

Why?

"More and more people are playing more than ever before in history," said David Llada, spokesman for the International Chess Federation, known as FIDE. Additionally, Chess.com games have increased by 400 percent.

People of all ages have been interested in the game that shows how kings and queens fall over and over again in each game. Since the show, there are testimonies in different media such as social networks of how, from housewives to young enthusiasts, they want to learn how to play this ancient game properly.

If you have been a fan from before or consider yourself an expert, you can teach chess classes where you show in a simple (but no less rigorous) way how to really play. It shows how each piece moves, the names of the squares, as well as the star plays of The Sicilian, Dutch Defense, Bogoindia, King's Indian Defense, and of course, the Queen's Gambit.

Most learning websites aren't that friendly to start with. That is why a course that takes your clients by the hand to checkmate will be more than welcome. Start from the basics and work your way up to become Masters.

Image: Netflix

3. Blog specialized in chess for women

Why?

It's nothing personal guys, but men still make up the largest demographic of chess players today. And although female membership has increased from 1 to 14% in 20 years , in the United States Chess Federation (the governing body of chess competition in the northern country), it is nothing compared to the male presence. Therefore, a good initiative is to have a community of women who are experts on the subject, who teach and support more of their gender to enter this world historically led by the male sex.

Also, if we look beyond the numbers, the story tells of how a woman made her way among the best male players. Why not take Beth Harmon's teachings one step further? Girls, students and workers already see her as a role model , for empowering themselves and showing that a girl can be as good as she wants.

Take advantage of the different platforms to monetize such as YouTube , Instagram , Facebook or TikTok and start making noise and breaking the glass ceilings with this trend that is on the rise.

Image: Netflix

It may interest you: 16 ideas to generate passive income that increase your money flow

4. Vintage clothing store

Why?

One of the great protagonists of the program is the costumes by Gabriele Binder. In the pages specialized in fashion, there is no shortage of content on the “best looks ” , “how to recreate the style of the series” and iconic garments.

Beth is a fashion lover and likes to dress well. The story takes place in the 60s and reflects how the women of the time adorned themselves with that very characteristic style . We are talking about dresses with Peter Pan, bobo, round and V-necks, as well as structured coats and cuts that highlight the feminine silhouette.

Image: Netflix

In the series, the designer added chess patterns to the costumes. In this way, he achieved a unique style for the red-haired girl who just wanted to play chess and who loved the audience. An exhibition of the garments, along with the costumes from 'The Crown', was even installed at the Brooklyn Museum of Art.

For a few years, both the world of fashion and consumers have gone back to other moments in history to put them back in trend. Gambito de Dama is no exception and “vintage” clothing is gaining momentum.

Image: Netflix

An online store with old clothes or clothes inspired by the fashion of the past, will offer an exclusive experience to your buyers. Make outfits based on the series (or others like Mad Med ), upload the product photos and sell the clothes.

Image: Netflix

The resurgence of this game that has been playing for more than 1,500 years is an opportunity to undertake something that perhaps you would never have thought of.