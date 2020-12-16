Facebook

Facebook Uses Full-Page Newspaper Ad to Complain About Apple

The social network is unhappy about next year's iOS 14 data privacy changes.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Facebook Uses Full-Page Newspaper Ad to Complain About Apple
Image credit: Apple via PC Mag

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Facebook is unhappy about the major data/privacy changes heading to iOS 14 early next year. So unhappy in fact, the social network has paid for a full-page ad complaining about it across three major newspapers.

As Bloomberg reports, the ad carries the headline, "We're standing up to Apple for small businesses everywhere," and appeared in The New York TimesThe Washington Post, and The Wall Street Journal today. You can read it in full below, thanks to Twitter user Dave Stangis. The tactic used by Facebook is to position this fight as Apple vs. small businesses.

 

 

Facebook argues that "More than 10 million businesses use our advertising tools each month to find new customers, hire employees and engage with their communities," and the ad signs off with a link to fb.com/SpeakUpForSmall where there's more information about what's changing and an opportunity to "Add Your Voice."

Related: How to Create a Facebook Business Page in 7 Steps

The privacy changes heading to iOS mean users must give their permission before data is collected and tracking is allowed by apps, and it's likely most won't give it. While Facebook is taking the small business angle, what's effectively being stated here is: Apple's change messes with Facebook's business model, to the point where it's potentially broken if millions of iOS users don't allow data collection and tracking. The counter argument to that being, iOS users gain back at least some of their privacy with this change.

Is it a "devastating" change for small businesses as Facebook suggests in the ad? Time will tell as it's very unlikely Apple will change course. Expect iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and tvOS 14 users to start being asked for permission to share their data early in 2021.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Facebook

How to Activate Facebook Dark Mode on Android

Facebook

Facebook launches a free online course for SMEs throughout Latin America

Facebook

How Do You Create an Online Payment Event Through Facebook?