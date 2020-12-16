Secretary of Education Esteban Moctezuma Will Be the Next Mexican Ambassador to the United States

December 16, 2020 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

During his morning conference, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that Esteban Moctezuma Barragán, current head of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), will be the next Mexican Ambassador to the United States. This responds to Martha Bárcena , current ambassador, decided to retire after 43 years of service abroad.

“By agreement and decision of the Mexican Ambassador to the United States, Martha Bárcena, she has decided to close her cycle. She has been in the foreign service for 43 years, she is a career Ambassador, a notable specialist in international relations. A lifetime of service loyally representing Mexico,” commented AMLO in the 'morning' of this Wednesday.

López Obrador pointed out that he has already instructed Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard so that Bárcena "be considered as an Eminent Ambassador, it is a distinction."

Shortly after the announcement, Martha Bárcena thanked the recognition through her social networks.

“For a career diplomat it is an honor to be appointed Eminent Ambassador by the President of the Republic AMLO who today issued instructions for its implementation. Many thanks. It is an achievement for all women,” wrote the official.

The president assured that he is ready to send the appointment of Moctezuma to the Senate.

“I have decided to name Esteban Moctezuma, he is going to be the next Mexican ambassador to the United States. We are going to request the approval of the United States government. In accordance with the Constitution, I am going to send the appointment to the Senate so that it may be ratified, if they so decide,” announced AMLO.

Through his Twitter account, the still Secretary of Education also thanked the president for the appointment.

“I thank President López Obrador for the great honor and confidence in considering me as a proposal for the Ambassador of Mexico to the United States of America. I hope, working in education, the approval of the North American Government and the approval of the Senate, ” Moctezuma wrote.

For her part, Martha Bárcena congratulated the future Ambassador, assuring that they will work on a coordinated transition.

Who will take over the education department?

Esteban Moctezuma's departure leaves an important vacancy at the head of the Secretary of Public Education (SEP). When questioned, López Obrador replied that they have not yet decided who will occupy the position. Meanwhile, Moctezuma Barragán will continue working for the remainder of the year and will help prepare for the return to school in states with a green and yellow epidemiological traffic light.

“We are going to wait for the process, it takes time. I also want Esteban, who has done a very good job as Secretary of Education, to finish the year, help us prepare for the return to classes in the states where it is possible to do so because they are in the green. Also in states where there is a yellow traffic light, they can start some activities,” explained the president.

AMLO pointed out that the school will be the axis "to begin to go back to normality," and the current head of the SEP "is working with that purpose." And he ended by reiterating that the transition "is going to take some time."

