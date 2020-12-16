MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, donated $ 4.1 billion in charity event aimed at the pandemic

December 16, 2020 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Billionaire American philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott announced her donations to a total of 384 charities in the past four months in fulfillment of a promise made last year to help those most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Scott unveiled his pandemic-era philanthropy via the Medium platform this Tuesday, The Seattle Times reported. "Both the economic losses and the health impacts have been worse for women, people of color and people living in poverty," she added. "In contrast - the pandemic - has allowed billionaires to dramatically increase their fortunes," he said.

Meanwhile, her ex-husband Jeff Bezos, the CEO of Amazon, saw his fortune grow during the pandemic, with profits of up to 13,000 million dollars in a single day, reaching up to 200,000 million dollars.

After donating $ 1.68 billion to 116 nonprofits, including universities, community development groups, and legal organizations last July, Scott asked a team of advisors to help him accelerate his donations for 2020 with help immediately to people who were financially harmed by the pandemic.

He stated that the team took a data-driven approach, identifying organizations with strong leadership and results, particularly in communities with high food insecurity, racial inequality and poverty rates, 'low access to philanthropic capital'.

About 6,490 organizations were started, 822 were invested and 438 were put on hold for the moment, giving more details about their impact, management and how they treat workers or members of the community.

In total, 384 organizations in 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington DC will share $ 4,158,500,000 in gifts, this includes food banks, emergency relief funds, "and support services for the most vulnerable." Other organizations address the 'systematic long-term inequalities that have been exacerbated by the crisis', such as debt relief, job training, credit and financial services for low-income communities, and education for historically marginalized and underserved people. These resources will likewise be to support legal defense funds ´that assume institutional discrimination´.

Washington state organization Craft3, a Community Development Finance Institution (CDFI) focused on investing in businesses owned by people of color, including black and indigenous owners, received $ 10 million. It is one of several CDFIs nationwide to receive an investment from Scott.

“We are incredibly honored by the recognition that comes with this unprecedented gift. Community Development Finance Institutions are at the forefront of inclusive and equitable finance in the United States, ” Adam Zimmerman, President and CEO of Craft3, said in a statement.

Scott noted that he was "far from complete" on his donation promise and urged others to follow his example in any way they could: time, a voice, or money.

To learn more: Jeff Bezos's Amazon could end up bankrupt for these reasons, according to specialist