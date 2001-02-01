On The Dol

Unemployment for newborns
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If the Department of Labor (DOL) has its way, new parents will soon get a slice of state unemployment insurance (UI) money. The "Birth and Adoption Unemployment Compensation" proposal went into effect in August 2000 and allows states to initiate programs using their UI funds to pay out birth and adoption benefits.

Not surprisingly, business groups are crying foul. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Society of Human Resource Management and labor policy organization LPA responded to the proposal by filing a civil suit to fight it. "This opens up [benefits] to a whole new class of workers, not ones who are unemployed and looking for work, which is the premise the program is built on. It's an inappropriate use of UI funds," says Randel Johnson, U.S. Chamber vice president for labor and employee benefits. The U.S. Chamber asserts that the proposal hurts the safety net for the unemployed, and employers will eventually have to pay higher UI taxes. Sally Paxton, a deputy solicitor at the DOL, contends the heart of the case is whether the DOL has the right to change the rules. "We enforce and interpret the [UI] statutes, and we are confident we have the authority to do this."

Both sides expect to have their day in court, and, at press time, no states had implemented the programs.

Ellen Paris is a Washington, DC, writer and former Forbes magazine staff writer.


Contact Sources

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

Infographic: The 10 Best Cities for Young Entrepreneurs in the U.S.

Starting a Business

How to Start a Consulting Business: Get Ready to Launch

Starting a Business

Why This Entrepreneur Says Knowing Less Can Be Good for a New Business