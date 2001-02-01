Found It!

Looking for a UPS package? Whip out your trusty PDA.
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the February 2001 issue of Entrepreneur.

What does today's work force want? UPS is betting it's interactive access to its services any time, anywhere. UPS recently announced that customers using wireless devices (Web-enabled phones, PDAs and pagers) can now track packages, scout drop-off sites and check shipping costs and transit times round the clock.

The popularity of mobile digital devices and the number of packages UPS customers track daily (3.5 million of 13.1 million shipped) led UPS to offer the service. "Studies have shown that wireless devices are replacing PCs as the preferred mode of accessing the Internet, and we expect demand for these services to grow rapidly," says UPS' Robert Conner.

This spring, the service will be available to international customers as well.

Ellen Paris is a Washington, DC, writer and former Forbes magazine staff writer.


