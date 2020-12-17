Acquisitions

Logistics Platform Waresix Acquires Trukita To Consolidate Its Presence In Indonesia

With this acquisition Waresix will gain access to an extended network of more than 10,000 trucks and hundreds of new customers
Image credit: Waresix
Andree Susanto, CEO and Co-Founder of Waresix (left) and Ady Bangun, CEO and Co-Founder of Trukita

Correspondent
2 min read

Indonesia-based trucking platform Waresix on Thursday announced that it has acquired Trukita,  a leading logistics technology startup that offers freight and trucking services in the first-mile space. The financial details of the deals have not been revealed.

This strategic investment will allow Waresix to expand its presence in Southeast Asia. The company will expand its reach into the first-mile logistics space and enhance its existing range of offerings for  shippers and transporters.

With this acquisition Waresix will gain access to an extended network of more than 10,000 trucks  and hundreds of new customers.

Founded in 2017 by Andree Susanto and Edwin Wibowo, Waresix offers trucking, logistics and  warehousing solutions for companies navigating Indonesia’s 17,000 islands. The startup after connecting shippers and businesses with trucks and warehouses across Indonesia is offering  a one-stop solution for transportation. Currently, the company operates in more than 100 cities in Indonesia and manages over 40,000 trucks  and 375 warehouses. Earlier this year it had raised a Series B funding. 

Commenting on the acquisition Andree Susanto, co-founder and chief executive officer of Waresix, said, “The acquisition of Trukita, a leading  player in the first-mile logistics space, is synergistic as it complements our own capabilities in the  mid-mile space in which we currently operate. This allows us to combine both companies’  expertise and networks to extend our reach and offer a more comprehensive suite of services to  both existing and new customers.”

“With the combined capabilities of Trukita and Waresix, we are now one of the largest logistics  technology providers in Indonesia and will continue to contribute towards lowering costs with the  effective use of technology to increase efficiency and overall transparency,” he later added.

Trukita operates a freight and trucking marketplace platform in the country that  connects businesses to tech-enabled trucks in Indonesia. 

Commenting on the latest development, Ady Bangun, CEO and co-founder of Trukita said working with Waresix will allow them to address the inefficiencies of the country’s supply chain. The company will now leverage Waresix’s technology, network and trucks to serve its customers.

