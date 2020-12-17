The European Union Will Start Vaccination Against Covid-19 on December 27

December 17, 2020 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

All the states of the European Union will start vaccinations against Covid-19 from December 27, that is, within 10 days.

This Thursday, on her Twitter account, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen , announced “It is time for Europe. On December 27, 28 and 29, vaccination will begin throughout the European Union. Together we protect our citizens ”.

Image: Ursula von der Leyen

On the other hand, Jens Spahn, the German Health Minister mentioned in a virtual meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel and BioNTech laboratory executives “In Germany we will start, if the approval comes as planned, on December 27th. The other EU countries want to be able to start from that date ”.

As a member of the EU, Germany is obliged to wait for the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to authorize the vaccine.

The EMA anticipated the following Monday, December 21, the meeting that was scheduled for 29 of its scientific committee for the authorization of the Pfizer - BioNTech vaccine. If so, the European Commission will give approval for its commercialization in 48 hours, that is, on Wednesday, December 23. It is generally a process that takes two months.

Von der Leyen ensured the planned schedule for the start of immunizations among the 450 million EU citizens.

"The other EU countries want to be in a position to start from December 27," Spahn said before starting a virtual meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the executives of vaccine producers BioNTech together with Pfizer, the vaccine to be used in the EU.

The beginning of the immunization campaigns in the United Kingdom and the United States had doubled the pressure on European authorities to speed up the process with BioNTech / Pfizer, a product developed with large participation of several European researchers, specifically in Germany.

After the authorization of the EMA and Brussels, the next phase will be the distribution of the medicine. The Commission signed an agreement with BioNTech for the reserve of 200 million doses with the possibility of purchasing another 100 million. Brussels has planned to distribute this item simultaneously with all EU partners, in proportion to the population, and relies on a coordinated vaccination start.

Italy mentioned that it would start vaccinating health personnel on December 27. The country plans an initial order of 1.83 million doses.

Immunization will also begin on this date in Austria, according to what Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz mentions via Twitter.

Image: @sebastiankurz via Twitter

The German Health Ministry had already agreed on the date of December 27 to health workers from the Länder this Wednesday, according to what Ana Carbajosa reports.

In the first instance, there will be 400,000 doses available in Germany of the BioNTech - Pfizer vaccine and an approximate of 11 million and 13 million in the first quarter of the year. Priority will be given to residences for the elderly, where there is a high incidence of infections and high mortality rates.

The Minister of Health in Spain, Salvador IIIA, did not agree on a date for the start of the vaccination campaign, but mentioned that it could advance during the meeting with those responsible for health of the autonomous communities.

On the other hand, Sonja Kloppenburg, health spokesperson for the Government of the Netherlands, points out that the country will not start vaccinations until January, ruling out the beginning in December.