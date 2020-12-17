Netflix

Netflix launches 'audio only' option in its Android application

Users will be able to listen to series and movies as a podcast.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Netflix launches 'audio only' option in its Android application
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
  • This "audio mode" would have started its tests in October.
  • This option would save both cellular data and battery.

Are you radio novels? Netflix is introducing a new option for its Android users. This is the "audio only" feature with which your users will have the opportunity to turn off the video and only listen to series or movies.

The new option could be activated through a new button at the top of the video player. Likewise, it can be configured from the general streaming platform settings.

Image: Depositphotos.com

This "audio mode" would have started its tests in October. However, the Android Police portal reported that it has already begun to be deployed for all users. Also, the feature is only available in the latest app update for Android devices and it may take some time for everyone to have it.

This option would save both cellular data and battery. Would you listen to your favorite series?

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Netflix

Netflix: These are the contents that will no longer be for this December

Netflix

Here's What You and Your Neighbors Have Been Watching on Netflix This Year

Netflix

Netflix Sees Huge Subscriber Boost After Coronavirus Lockdowns