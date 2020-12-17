Netflix launches 'audio only' option in its Android application

December 17, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This "audio mode" would have started its tests in October.

This option would save both cellular data and battery.

Are you radio novels? Netflix is introducing a new option for its Android users. This is the "audio only" feature with which your users will have the opportunity to turn off the video and only listen to series or movies.

The new option could be activated through a new button at the top of the video player. Likewise, it can be configured from the general streaming platform settings.

You may be interested: 12 'Cobra Kai' phrases to hit first in business and life

Image: Depositphotos.com

This "audio mode" would have started its tests in October. However, the Android Police portal reported that it has already begun to be deployed for all users. Also, the feature is only available in the latest app update for Android devices and it may take some time for everyone to have it.

This option would save both cellular data and battery. Would you listen to your favorite series?