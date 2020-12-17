Huawei could also remove its charger from the box

December 17, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Chinese company launched a survey on an upcoming product where it asked users they thought a Type-C cable was required in the box.

Do you think the Chinese company will follow in Apple's footsteps? According to the Gizmochina portal, a Huawei survey asked if the charger cable in the box is necessary.

According to the outlet, the Chinese company launched a survey on an upcoming product, a new wireless headset to be more specific, in which it asked whether users thought a Type-C cable was required in the box.

Image: Depositphtos.com

"Would your purchase decision be affected by the lack of this article?" Was one of the questions from the technology company. This could indicate that Huawei plans to follow in Apple's footsteps in the future.

The company with the bitten apple presented its latest model, the iPhone 12 , which comes without a charger and without headphones and claimed that this measure seeks to reduce electronic waste.