Amazon

Meet the antennas of Project Kuiper, the Amazon project that will compete with Elon Musk's Starlink

Jeff Bezos' company presented the advanced devices that will communicate with the satellites that it will put into orbit to offer Internet connectivity.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Meet the antennas of Project Kuiper, the Amazon project that will compete with Elon Musk's Starlink
Image credit: NASA vía Unsplash.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Elon Musk's Starlink company is not alone in placing satellites in Earth orbit to provide the Internet. Amazon presented the antennas that will communicate with the more than 3,000 satellites that Jeff Bezos intends to launch into space to provide web connectivity.

The antennas are part of Project Kuiper , Amazon's alternative to Musk's project. With a diameter of only 30 centimeters, they are smaller than those of Starlink. The reduction in size allows saving on the cost of hardware, as well as lowering the price that will be offered to users for the service, a crucial point for the company, as explained on its official website .

Image: Amazon

That Amazon's antennas are smaller does not imply a lower speed of Connection. Bezos's company claims that with this antenna they have achieved "a maximum throughput of up to 400 Mbps ." For its part, Starlink offers 175 Mbps.

What is Amazon's Project Kupier?

Jeff Bezos plans to place 3,236 satellites around Earth's orbit at an altitude between 590 and 630 kilometers. Although they seem like a lot, they don't compare to the 42,000 Elon Musk plans to release in the next few years. Currently, the CEO of SpaceX has about a thousand in space and estimates to install 12 thousand to fully operate.

Image: Amazon

Project Kupier has the same objective as Starlink : to provide internet in remote or rural areas where it is not possible to get high speed internet via cable. The project was approved by the Federal Communications Commission of the United States in July 2020.

The final price of the service has not been disclosed by any of the companies. At the moment, Starlink's beta tests show a cost of $ 500 per piece of equipment, which includes antenna, router and other components. Musk's company estimates that users would pay about $ 100 a month for internet service.

Image: Amazon

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Amazon

See the first images of the Zoox, Amazon's 'robotaxi' that could compete with Uber and DiDi

Amazon

Jeff Bezos' Amazon Could End Up Bankrupt for These Reasons, According to Specialist

Amazon

3 Lessons Amazon's Digital Transformation Can Teach Accounting and Financial Services Firms