Fresh And Fly: Samsung Air Dresser

This personal appliance sanitizes clothing, eliminating odors as well as 99.9% of viruses and bacteria.
Image credit: Samsung
Samsung Air Dresser

In business, you’ve got to look the part- and the Samsung Air Dresser is here to make sure your work wear is fresh and fly. This personal appliance sanitizes clothing, eliminating odors as well as 99.9% of viruses and bacteria.

Using its Jet Air system and Air Hangers, dust particles are removed quickly and quietly, with powerful bursts of air blown upwards and downwards in the closet. The Jet Air system also works with the JetStream function, which uses steam to remove wrinkles and creases from fabric.

 Samsung Air Dresser. Source: Samsung.

That means no ironing, which saves you time and money on dry cleaning. And the innovations don’t stop there! You can enjoy the benefits of artificial intelligence-powered clothing care and maintenance with smart functions such as Care Recipe that suggests the best cycles, My Closet for course recommendations, and Home Care for troubleshooting.

Related: Raising The Bar: Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Debuts In The UAE

