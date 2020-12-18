Rapido Expands Auto Service To 11 New Cities

December 18, 2020 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bengaluru-based online bike taxi platform Rapido announced on Friday the expansion of Rapido Auto services in eleven additional Indian cities across another five states. The service will give access to commuters to book autos for their everyday commute.

The service will be available at the meter price with an added minimal convenience fee. The company plans to onboard more than half a million partners in the next six months and interested auto drivers can self-onboard themselves by downloading Rapido Captain App or calling the Rapido helpline number.

“We are witnessing a rapid demand and adoption of an open and safe commute option in comparison to over-crowded public transport and expensive cabs. Autos have emerged as a preferred way of the commuting post the COVID-19 pandemic after bike taxis. Through Rapido Auto, we aim to offer commuters another safe and affordable option for their everyday commute, apart from our Bike Taxi service, and hope that it fills the gap of connectivity in these cities,” said AravindSanka, co-founder, Rapido while commenting on the expansion of Rapido Auto.

The auto service was launched in 14 Indian cities across 10 states in October 2020 and witnessed immense demand leading to the expansion of the service. This service will be part of the shared mobility business model.

“Autos are increasingly being trusted as a preferred mode of transport, post the pandemic situation, as it is more open and affordable. With the launch of Rapido, I hope that we can standardize the prices and operations in the city to make it accessible for everyone,” remarked Mahesh Sharma, member of parliament, on the launch of Rapido Auto in Delhi.

Apart from Delhi-NCR, the service will be launched in cities in the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, UP, Punjab, and Andhra Pradesh.

Each Rapido Auto will be powered with its GPS technology ensuring access to continuous demand from customers around them. Through the app, users will be able to track and share their ride in real-time, with their loved ones. The platform, like Rapido Bike Taxi service, will have an in-app feedback mechanism to allow for and ensure a safe and consistent experience for commuters.

The online bike service platform has raised, up till now, a total funding amount of $80 million from various investors counting Skycatcher LLC, Westbridge AIF, Sabre Investment, Nexus Ventures, Integrated Growth Capital, among others.