Cyberpunk 2077: Developers Apologize for Game Flaws

Developer CD Projekt Red has apologized for the glitches in Cyberpunk 2077 . Everything indicated that the game was ready to delight gamers around the world, but as soon as the first copies were sold, it was not long before the first comments came to light.

Although in general the reactions have been mixed, there is one factor that has remained constant in the comments: the many errors present in the version for consoles, more specifically on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Thus, the production company was quick to release a statement about it (via):

“First of all, we would like to begin by apologizing to you for not testing the base game on next-generation consoles before it was released and consequently not allowing you to make a more informed decision about your purchase. We had to pay more attention to make it run better on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Second, we'll fix bugs and snags, improving the entire experience. The first round of updates has just been released and the next one will arrive within the next 7 days. Please wait more, because there will be frequent improvements when the new details are ready. After the holidays, we'll keep working - we're releasing two great patches starting with patch # 1 in January. Patch # 2 will follow in February. Together, these should fix the most serious problems gamers are facing on next-gen consoles. We will be informing you about the contents of each patch before its release. They won't make the game look like it's running on a high-spec PC or next-gen console, but they will feel closer to that experience than they are now . "

In addition to this, it is striking that the producer offered refunds to all those who were not satisfied with their purchase, accepting the possibility that there are those who will not be willing to wait for all the improvements to be released, even if they are they launch quickly.

“Finally, we like that whenever someone buys our games, they are satisfied with their purchase. We will appreciate if you give us a chance, but if you don't like the game on your console and don't want to wait for improvements, you can opt for a refund of your copy. For copies purchased digitally, please use the refund system on PSN or Xbox, respectively. For boxed versions, please first try to get a refund at the store where you purchased the game. "

Reactions to the gameplay have been mixed.

In addition to apologies for the failures in Cyberpunk 2077 , this is not the first time that CD Projekt Red has used such releases to announce something to its community of expectant fans. In October, they mentioned that there would be a delay in the original launch, scheduled for November 19, precisely to get everything ready . Well, not everything went according to plan. Here you can see what they said on that occasion.