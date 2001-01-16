Franchises

E-Mail List, Be Gone!

How to unsubscribe to an e-mail newsletter or discussion list
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

How many times have you subscribed to an e-newsletter or joined an e-mail discussion list only to discover it really isn't of interest to you? Then the challenge is getting taken off the list.

What's the solution? When you first subscribe, you're automatically sent an e-mail greeting that welcomes you to the list. Save it! You'll have the impulse to toss it right away, but it usually contains information on how to unsubscribe from the list.

If it's long gone and you're trying to escape, go to the Web site where you subscribed to the list and find the subscription information-chances are the unsubscribe information is there. Can't remember where or how you subscribed? Then try to identify the list "owner" or "moderator." This is the person who seems to be in charge of publishing to the list or managing the conversation.

If you're receiving an "announce-only" e-newsletter, you can often just hit "Reply" and e-mail back a missive with only the word "unsubscribe" in the subject to be unsubscribed because chances are, the e-mail will bounce to the owner.

That won't work if you're on a discussion list, however, because your e-mail will be sent to everyone on the list, so instead, compose a brief, polite request for information on how to unsubscribe. Some kind soul on the list, or even the owner, will most likely help take care of you.

Caveat: If you're receiving unsolicited e-mails or "spam." Don't respond to them. Many spam generators are automatic, and they're waiting for you to reply so they can verify your e-mail address and send you more.

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Franchises

Our Top 10 Franchise Categories for 2019

Franchises

Why These Garment Industry Vets Left Their Business to Become Early-Education Franchisees