Krispy Kreme Thinking Globally

<b></b>

January 15, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Winston-Salem, North Carolina-Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corp. announced it will expand into eastern Canada. The Winston-Salem company plans to open 32 shops over the next six months in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Eastern Canada, a franchise group led by Roly Morris and Robert Fisher, will develop the Canadian doughnut shops. Morris, a former senior-level manager with Starbucks Coffee Co., led the initial expansion of Starbucks into Canada, opening more than 140 coffee shops there.

Krispy Kreme will take a 34 percent share of the Canadian operation. -Greensboro News & Record