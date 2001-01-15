Krispy Kreme Thinking Globally
Winston-Salem, North Carolina-Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corp. announced it will expand into eastern Canada. The Winston-Salem company plans to open 32 shops over the next six months in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Eastern Canada, a franchise group led by Roly Morris and Robert Fisher, will develop the Canadian doughnut shops. Morris, a former senior-level manager with Starbucks Coffee Co., led the initial expansion of Starbucks into Canada, opening more than 140 coffee shops there.
Krispy Kreme will take a 34 percent share of the Canadian operation. -Greensboro News & Record