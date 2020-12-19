The Mandalorian characters come to life in your home with augmented reality

December 19, 2020 3 min read

"In a galaxy far, far away, The Mandalorian and The Child (aka Baby Yoda) continue their journey, facing enemies and gathering allies in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire." But not only do they do it through the screens of Disney Plus, but now their great intergalactic adventures take them to a new level of augmented reality thanks to Google and that you can experience from the comfort of your home.

Google and Disney are introducing The Mandalorian AR Experience, a new Google mobile application available for Google Pixel 4a 5G and 5 devices, among others, within the Play Store. Yes, unfortunately this augmented reality experience has been enabled for very few mobile devices; However, Google has explained that very soon the experience will expand to more users from different countries.

"The Mandalorian AR Experience" puts you in the shoes of a bounty hunter on the trail of Mando himself, Din Djarin and The Child. Explore the world of The Mandalorian and interact with characters in augmented reality and capture your own scenes to share with your friends.

Google, Disney, and Lucasfilm have worked together to build an augmented reality world accompanied by hyper-detailed models and extremely realistic animations. All this, using Google's ARCore platform to create scenes that interact and respond to our environment. Also, thanks to API ARCore Depth technology, 3D scenes can blend more naturally with our world.

In other words, through the camera of our smartphone we can see the lonely gunman inside our house, walking through the streets of our neighborhood / city or anywhere we imagine. And yes, we can also see The Child. It should be added that this augmented reality experience is based solely on the scenarios of the first season of The Mandalorian. However, perhaps with the next updates we can also dive into the second season.

