Coronavirus

The US authorized the use of Modern vaccine against Covid-19

The FDA approved this Friday the use of the vaccine against Covid-19 from the American company Moderna.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The US authorized the use of Modern vaccine against Covid-19
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the agency in charge of the authorization and marketing of drugs in the United States , this Thursday evaluated Moderna's vaccine, as a step prior to its approval , in the same way as every week passed with the Pfizer vaccine, the first doses of which are already being administered.

The biotech company's product will be added to the huge vaccination campaign to be carried out together with Pfizer / BioNTech that began on Monday in the United States.

"With two vaccines available for the prevention of Covid-19 , FDA has taken another crucial step in the fight against this global pandemic that is causing a large daily number of hospitalizations and deaths in the United States, " said the director in a statement. from the agency, Stephen Hahn.

The FDA stated that "a crucial step has been taken in the fight against the pandemic that is causing a large number of hospitalizations and deaths in the United States every day."

The agency announced through its Twitter account that “The FDA has determined that the Covid-19 vaccine has met the legal criteria for the issuance of a vaccine in the US . All of the available data provides clear evidence that it can be effective in preventing the disease.

Image: @US_FDA

Likewise, he said that the benefits granted by the Moderna vaccine outweigh the known and potential risks, after having carried out a rigorous investigation about the available information related to safety, efficacy and manufacturing quality.

Image: @US_FDA

The United States government has pre-purchased 200 million doses, this vaccine has - according to a synthesis of data from Moderna carried out by the FDA - 94.1% effectiveness, which means that it reduces the chances of contracting coronavirus.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Coronavirus

In 2021, even the most vulnerable economies will have access to vaccines: WHO

Coronavirus

These were the companies that best adapted to the crisis of this year 2020

Coronavirus

Yes there will be gifts! Santa Claus is 'immune' to COVID-19, WHO claims