The US authorized the use of Modern vaccine against Covid-19

December 19, 2020 2 min read

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the agency in charge of the authorization and marketing of drugs in the United States , this Thursday evaluated Moderna's vaccine, as a step prior to its approval , in the same way as every week passed with the Pfizer vaccine, the first doses of which are already being administered.

The biotech company's product will be added to the huge vaccination campaign to be carried out together with Pfizer / BioNTech that began on Monday in the United States.

"With two vaccines available for the prevention of Covid-19 , FDA has taken another crucial step in the fight against this global pandemic that is causing a large daily number of hospitalizations and deaths in the United States, " said the director in a statement. from the agency, Stephen Hahn.

The agency announced through its Twitter account that “The FDA has determined that the Covid-19 vaccine has met the legal criteria for the issuance of a vaccine in the US . All of the available data provides clear evidence that it can be effective in preventing the disease.

Likewise, he said that the benefits granted by the Moderna vaccine outweigh the known and potential risks, after having carried out a rigorous investigation about the available information related to safety, efficacy and manufacturing quality.

The United States government has pre-purchased 200 million doses, this vaccine has - according to a synthesis of data from Moderna carried out by the FDA - 94.1% effectiveness, which means that it reduces the chances of contracting coronavirus.