Burger King

Burger King launches statement asking for and supporting local business dishes

The hamburger chain Burger King announced through its Twitter account a call to its customers to support the consumption of local restaurants in the face of the crisis caused by the pandemic.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Burger King launches statement asking for and supporting local business dishes
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Aware of the difficult situation faced by the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, the fast food company asked its customers to buy from local businesses.

In the statement the company highlighted, "The point is that there are many dishes from thousands of restaurants that deserve to be as famous as Whopper."

That said, Burger King announced that if users want to share any of the star dishes, they would make a publication using the #PideLocal label and share it "with the entire Kingdom of BK on Instagram."

Image: @BurgerKingMx

Similarly, the brand underlines the offer of various food establishments emphasizing their menus, addresses and promotions.

About a month ago, the transnational also invited its consumers to buy food from other restaurants, including its direct competitors, such as McDonalds and other fast food businesses.

Image: @BurgerKingUK

Since the middle of the year, the company warned about the difficulties that this crisis would represent for the industry, that of maintaining the business operation with the social distancing imposed by authorities due to the pandemic, especially when the actions were different depending on the location.

The restaurateurs have encountered several obstacles, one of these has been the commissions of the food delivery platforms, for this reason in October CANIRAC launched its own Check platform for shipments. This began its operations in November in the CDMX.

The fast food chain understands the lessons that this emergency situation has left to be able to reflect and innovate on marketing trends in the future to be able to overcome adversities, move forward and together with other businesses providing support in the face of difficulties.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Burger King

I Tried Burger King's New Veggie Burger in Mexico. Here's What Happened.

Burger King

Burger King Belgium Launches Movement to Earn Michelin Star for Its New Burger

Burger King

Burger King Plans to Sell the Impossible Whopper Nationwide This Year