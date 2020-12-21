Emprendenews

Emprendenews: Santa is immune to COVID

Santa is immune to COVID, the minimum wage will go up in Mexico by 2021 and much more.
Emprendenews: Santa is immune to COVID
Image credit: Juan Carlos Matínez / Entrepreneur en Español

3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As entrepreneurs it is important to be aware of the most relevant news, that is why at Emprendenews we bring you the summary. Do not miss here we leave you the links so you can expand the information.

Conasami approves a 15% increase to the minimum wage, it will be 141.7 pesos a day by 2021

Image: Depositphotos.com

This Wednesday night, the Council of Representatives of the National Commission of Minimum Wages (Conasami) resolved that by 2021 the minimum wage will have an increase of 15%. With this, the minimum daily salary will go from 123.22 to 141.7 pesos a day as of January 1 of next year. For the Free Zone of the North Border, the increase will go from the current 185.56 pesos to 213.19 pesos.

Why hasn't the Pfizer CEO injected his own COVID-19 vaccine?

Image: Depositphotos.com

Albert Bourla, CEO of the pharmaceutical company, revealed that he has not applied his own vaccine against the virus and explained that the reason behind such a decision is that it is not in the age range of those who should receive it first.

Bitcoin keeps rising! Exceeded $ 23,000

Image: Depositphotos.com

Bitcoin surpassed $ 20,000 for the first time in its history. Less than 24 hours later, the world's most popular cryptocurrency surpassed its own record and is now worth more than $ 23,000 per unit.

Until February we will know whether or not marijuana is approved in Mexico

Image: Unsplash.com

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed that it will be until February 2021 when the Chamber of Deputies decides whether or not the Federal Law for the Regulation of Cannabis is approved.

Santa Claus is 'immune' to COVID-19, according to WHO

Image: Depositphotos.com

The American epidemiologist Maria van Kerkhove, in charge of supervising the management of the pandemic of the World Health Organization (WHO), announced that Santa Claus is immune to the coronavirus and that he will be able to distribute gifts on the night of December 24 to 25 to all the children who have been good.

