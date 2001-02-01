Trade Shows

Mark your calendar.

February 1, 2001 2 min read

February 2001 issue of Entrepreneur.

SCHOOLTECH EXPO & CONFERENCE

March 29-31, Marriott New York Marquis Hotel, New York City. Technology products and services for the education industry. Contact CMP Media Inc. at www.schooltechexpo.com/2001/ny or (212) 615-2929.

HOST MIDWEST EXPO

April 2-4, Midwest Express Convention Center, Milwaukee. Products and services for the food-service industry. Contact the Wisconsin Restaurant Association at www.wiscrest.org/expo or (800) 589-3211.

COMDEX/SPRING 2001

April 2-5, McCormick Place Complex, Chicago. Computer and communications products, systems and services, including e-commerce and computing, networking hardware and software, wireless communications appliances and Linux development. Contact Key3Media at www.comdex.com or (781) 433-1500.

GOLDEN GATE TRAVEL EXPOSITION

April 6-8, San Mateo County Expo Center, San Mateo, California. Travel trade/consumer show including travel agencies, rental-car firms, airlines, RV/houseboat rentals, attractions, hotels and cruise lines. Contact The Comstock Ranch Company at www.comstockranch.com or (805) 648-2748.

SOUTH SUBURBAN HOME SHOW

April 6-8, Lemont Township High School Expo Hall, Lemont, Illinois. Home improvement products and serv-ices, including kitchens and baths, security systems, windows, doors and patio room enclosures. Contact Full House Productions Inc. at www.thehomeshows.net or (630) 971-0102.

EBIZ-2-EBIZ SUPEREXPO

April 10-12, Charlotte Convention Center, Charlotte, North Carolina. New and emerging technologies, including Intranet/Extranet, e-commerce hardware and software, procurement solutions, XML applications and customer resource management. Contact Events Management Corp. at www.emcshows.com or (407) 445-2636.

THE GOURMET PRODUCTS SHOW

April 22-25, Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans. Specialty housewares, home accessories, specialty foods, cookware and more. Contact George Little Management Inc. at www.thegourmetshow.com or (800) 272-SHOW.

QUALITY EXPO INTERNATIONAL

April 24-26, Donald E. Stephens Convention Center (formerly Rosemont Convention Center), Rosemont, Illinois. Quality assurance equipment, software and services. Contact Reed Exhibition Cos. at http://quality.reedexpo.com or (888) 267-3794.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BICYCLE EXPO 2001

April 27-29, Los Angeles Convention Center. Bicycling sport and lifestyle products and services. Contact Heumann Powered Productions at www.bikeshow.com or (818) 597-0030.

U.S. FOOD EXPORT SHOWCASE

May 6-8, McCormick Place Complex, Chicago. "Made in the USA" food and beverage products and serv-ices for international buyers and exporters. Contact U.S. Food Export Showcase Management at www.usfes.org or (703) 876-0900.