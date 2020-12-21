How Edtechs Are Supporting Old-School Teachers During the Pandemic

December 21, 2020 3 min read

On a busy work-from-home day, Rahul is surprised to be interrupted by his mother by frantically knocking his door. She has her smartphone in hand and an agitated look on her face. "How do I change the group administrator on WhatsApp? The principal has asked to be added as the group administrator to monitor all Whatsapp communications."

As Rahul takes the phone from her to show her where she can do that from, he notices she has 18 unread messages. Chat notifications from other class groups, teachers and students. She quickly walks out of the room after Rahul is done explaining. Grumbling about setting her phone at the right angle for her video class. As she walks away, Rahul wonders if she knows she can simply use her laptop to access WhatsApp.

While there have been several discussions about students and the steep learning curve they faced, stories of teachers perils have been less estimated. Rahul's mom (a fictional character) is one among many school teachers forced to shift to online tutoring post-pandemic. Teachers used to putting chalk to the board, now are making use of videos and Wi-Fi to conduct classes. From digital inexperience to decreasing student attention, teachers have been grappling with a myriad of obstacles since teaching from home.

E-teaching demands extra as teachers bring the school into their living rooms

Though WhatsApp is a coming platform for staying connected with our loved ones, using it as a medium for teaching is new for many. Older teachers who were just learning to use the video calling feature are now required to conduct classes on the same. With students asking doubts even at 11PM, the professional and personal work hour has blurred for most teachers.

Apart from delivering classes, the other schooling aspect which has become challenging is assessing the students' performance. For instance, classes can be conducted smoothly on Zoom; however, the platform does not have any provision for submitting or collecting assignments. This makes the entire process difficult both for students and teachers at the same time.

Even though most schools are conducting virtual classes, only very few have digital content libraries which cover all their syllabus topics. Many teachers are struggling with a lack of attention in video classes and have been spending hours researching digital content to motivate students to learn.

How are edtech platforms helping?

Other than providing a robust and deep digital content library, edtech industry players have been facilitating online live classes for many schools. Teachers are relieved to have a single platform for all their classes and assessments.

By providing convenient and easy to use tools, edtech is making assignment submission easier and teaching and learning more efficient for students, parents and teachers.

Adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning by various edtech platforms has enhanced the learning experience from home. Schools and universities can identify their courses on the platform by automatically matching the curriculum of schools in their on-campus catalogues.

This spell of online learning is going to leave teachers and schools richer in terms of insights into what constitutes quality education and their own preparedness to deliver it. While we will see more schools with a centralized plan for online teaching and learning, edtech innovations will be crucial to help schools and their teachers in this transition. Innovative edtech platforms make online learning a win-win situation for teachers and students. With the help of cutting-edge technology, edtech is supporting teachers to conduct their classes effectively while the platform improves their management of student tasks.