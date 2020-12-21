Paytm

Paytm Payments Bank Has Lowest UPI Payments Decline Rate, Says NPCI

Paytm Payments Bank has the lowest technical decline rate of 0.02% among remitter banks and 0.04% among beneficiary banks, as opposed to about 1% rate of all other major banks
Image credit: Entrepreneur India

Chief Correspondent
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As per National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which is the umbrella organization for all retail payments system in India, Paytm Payments Bank has the highest success rate of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions among all UPI remitter and beneficiary banks.  

NPCI in its latest report showed that Paytm Payments Bank has the lowest technical decline rate of 0.02 per cent among remitter banks and 0.04 per cent among beneficiary banks. In comparison, other major banks have a higher technical decline rate of around 1 per cent.

Most banks bank on third-party apps for their UPI transactions, whereas Paytm Payments Bank claims to be the only bank in the country that organically drives UPI transactions from Paytm's ecosystem. “This (low technical decline rate) confirms the superiority of the in-house technology-infrastructure at Paytm Payments Bank and has been the key reason for its success,” Paytm’s official statement said.

"Our performance in the latest NPCI report is a testament of the hard work that the team puts in to provide the best technology infrastructure in the global banking space. We are well ahead of others when it comes to leveraging AI and Big Data to offer innovative products & services to our customers across the country,” said Satish Gupta, MD and CEO, Paytm Payments Bank.

The payments bank has over 100 million UPI handles, 350 million wallets, 220 million saved cards and 60 million bank accounts on the platform. It enables UPI payments at offline retail stores and even large merchants.

“Our tech team, which comprises of the best minds in the business, work round the clock to provide a seamless and efficient experience. This has helped us build a trusted & long-lasting relationship with our partners,” said Gupta.

