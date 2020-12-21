Skuad Raises $4 Mn In Seed Round From BEENEXT & Anthemis Group

December 21, 2020 2 min read

Skuad, a global digital payroll platform for remote teams, on Monday announced that it has raised funding worth $4 million in seed round from global venture BEENEXT and Anthemis Group, alongside Alto Partners Multi-Family Office and Rohan Monga of Zenius Education, among others.

With the latest capital infusion, the startup intends to grow their remote employment infrastructure and scale their growth team in multiple geographies.

Currently their platform is used by companies based in countries like southeast Asia, Africa and North America.

Founded in 2019 by Sundeep Sahi, Naman Singhal and Dave Fall Skuad is a global employment platform that can be utilized to hire, pay and manage globally distributed teams in minutes which has been proved beneficial in times of COVID-19 pandemic. Skuad is a fully remote company with employees based in several different countries and customers spread across US, Africa and southeast Asia. The platform also provides benefits for employees spread across geographies.

Commenting on the startup, Sahi said, “With Skuad, we are on a mission to enable companies to build teams with global talent quickly while opening up amazing opportunities for top talent to realize their dreams to work for startups as well global companies even if they are not geographically co-located.”

Commenting on the investment, Dirk Van Quaquebeke, managing Partner BEENEXT, said, “As an enabler of operationalizing distributed teams, Skuad brings in simplicity and seamlessness to hiring while doing away with expansion or capacity constraints. We look forward to being a part of their journey in becoming a global standard for remote working.”