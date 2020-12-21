Mexico

Delfina Gómez Álvarez Will be the New Head of the SEP

Andrés Manuel López Obrador appointed the teacher as secretary of education after last week announcing Esteban Moctezuma as Mexico's new ambassador to the United States.
Image credit: vía Alto Nivel

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
  • AMLO recalled that Delfina Gómez has served as federal deputy, municipal president of Texcoco, and Senator of the Republic.
  • Delfina Gómez Ávarez has a degree in Education Sciences and a master's degree, was Morena's candidate for the government of the State of Mexico in 2016 and a federal delegate of the Well-being programs.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) appointed Delfina Gómez Alvarez as the new head of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) after last week he announced that he would propose Esteban Moctezuma Barragán as Mexico's ambassador to the United States.

In his morning press conference, the Mexican president stressed that it is the first time that a primary school teacher will occupy this position. "I believe that a primary school teacher had never occupied the Ministry of Public Education, of course there have been teachers, university students, but primary school teachers, group teachers, I think never," he commented.

Likewise, AMLO recalled that Delfina Gómez has served as federal deputy, municipal president of Texcoco, and Senator of the Republic. The teacher comes to replace Esteban Moctezuma Barragán who was proposed by the president as Mexico's ambassador to the United States, after the current ambassador Martha Bárcenas announced her retirement from service.

Esteban Moctezuma. Image: Twitter / @ emoctezumab

Delfina Gómez Ávarez has a degree in Education Sciences and a master's degree, was Morena's candidate for the government of the State of Mexico in 2016 and a federal delegate.

