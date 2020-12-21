Businesses Suspended for Remaining Open at Red Light in Edomex

December 21, 2020 2 min read

After the entity went to a red light, the corresponding authorities of Toluca, Ecatepec, Zumpango visited more than 400 businesses, in which there was a significant influx of people.

This Friday, December 18, the authorities decreed a red traffic light in Mexico City (CDMX) and in the State of Mexico due to a growing number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the entities.

In this context, the Secretary of Health of the State of Mexico , through the Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks of the State of Mexico (COPRISEM) , suspended nine businesses, among which are department stores and fast food.

"The agency headed by Dr. Gabriel O'Shea Cuevas, detailed that tours were made through various shopping malls, in order to urge the owners and employees to respect the new provisions and schedules established in the official newspaper" Government Gazette "of the State of Mexico on December 18, which is why it placed suspension stamps on three department stores, five non-essential businesses and one fast food, ”explained the Health Institute of the State of Mexico in a statement .

