Coronavirus

Businesses Suspended for Remaining Open at Red Light in Edomex

Authorities visited more than 400 establishments of various sectors to urge them to comply with the sanitary regulations.
Image credit: SaludEdomex vía Twitter

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This Friday, December 18, the authorities decreed a red traffic light in Mexico City (CDMX) and in the State of Mexico due to a growing number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the entities.

In this context, the Secretary of Health of the State of Mexico , through the Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks of the State of Mexico (COPRISEM) , suspended nine businesses, among which are department stores and fast food.

"The agency headed by Dr. Gabriel O'Shea Cuevas, detailed that tours were made through various shopping malls, in order to urge the owners and employees to respect the new provisions and schedules established in the official newspaper" Government Gazette "of the State of Mexico on December 18, which is why it placed suspension stamps on three department stores, five non-essential businesses and one fast food, ”explained the Health Institute of the State of Mexico in a statement .

After the entity went to a red light, the corresponding authorities of Toluca, Ecatepec, Zumpango visited more than 400 businesses, in which there was a significant influx of people.

